SAFE2 Market Capitalization Achieves $12.45 Million (SAFE2)

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One SAFE2 coin can currently be bought for approximately $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SAFE2 has traded down 42.4% against the US dollar. SAFE2 has a total market capitalization of $12.45 million and approximately $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00063751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.06 or 0.00242316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.30 or 0.00221864 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $400.03 or 0.01210778 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,017.35 or 0.99934217 BTC.

SAFE2 Coin Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. The official website for SAFE2 is yieldfarming.insure . SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SAFE2

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

