SafeCoin (SAFE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $48.00

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 20.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 8th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000411 BTC on exchanges. SafeCoin has a market cap of $3.64 million and approximately $48.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,036.35 or 1.00287658 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00039898 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00010384 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.24 or 0.01021269 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.18 or 0.00501420 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.28 or 0.00382778 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00007585 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00073676 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004347 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

