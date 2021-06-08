Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.25. Safeguard Scientifics shares last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 104,280 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.67. The company has a market cap of $149.01 million, a P/E ratio of -35.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,730,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after purchasing an additional 36,790 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,190,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 46,015 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

