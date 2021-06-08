Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.25. Safeguard Scientifics shares last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 104,280 shares trading hands.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.67. The company has a market cap of $149.01 million, a P/E ratio of -35.55 and a beta of 1.14.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
