SafeInsure (SINS) Price Up 91% Over Last Week

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. In the last week, SafeInsure has traded up 91% against the dollar. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $438,457.47 and approximately $979.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00028603 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000978 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001619 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000097 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 46% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001207 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,921,210 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

