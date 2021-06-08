Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $216.79.

SAIA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens raised Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective (down from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist increased their price target on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter worth $27,000.

Shares of SAIA traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.54. Saia has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $249.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.85 million. Saia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

