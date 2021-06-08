Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.74. Salem Media Group shares last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 266,601 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $72.01 million, a PE ratio of 53.61 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $59.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.40 million. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.24%. Analysts expect that Salem Media Group, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $598,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at $452,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Salem Media Group by 56.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 384,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 139,503 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 6,161.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 105,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 300.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 52,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SALM)

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

