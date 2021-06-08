salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $275.13.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

NYSE CRM opened at $238.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.54. salesforce.com has a one year low of $171.27 and a one year high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.52 billion, a PE ratio of 49.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $1,015,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,174,530.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. Insiders sold 182,970 shares of company stock valued at $41,692,961 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

