San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Trading Down 17.1%

Shares of San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG) traded down 17.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 150,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 116,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.21.

San Lorenzo Gold Company Profile (CVE:SLG)

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. The company holds 100% interest in Salvadora project covering an area of 9,600 hectares located in the Province of ChaÃ±aral, III Region, Chile; and 100% interest Nancagula project covering an area of 1,200 hectares located in the South of Santiago, Chile.

