Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading Up 8.2%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) shares were up 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.77 and last traded at $24.67. Approximately 20,244 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 531,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.79.

A number of analysts recently commented on SANA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion and a PE ratio of -2.08.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.10). Analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANA. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,284,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,689,000. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.