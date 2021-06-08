Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.91

Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.91 and last traded at $45.88, with a volume of 887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.95.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BFS shares. B. Riley raised Saul Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Saul Centers in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 15,309 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

