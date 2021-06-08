Savix Price Hits $4.72 on Top Exchanges (SVX)

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Savix has a market cap of $281,910.50 and approximately $76,493.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Savix has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. One Savix coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.72 or 0.00014627 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00071185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00026429 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $317.07 or 0.00983287 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,073.01 or 0.09529915 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00050782 BTC.

Savix Coin Profile

Savix (SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 106,274 coins and its circulating supply is 59,771 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Savix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Savix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Savix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

