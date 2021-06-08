Schneider National, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:SNDR)

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Schneider National has raised its dividend payment by 73.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Schneider National has a payout ratio of 16.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Schneider National to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

SNDR opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.95. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens downgraded shares of Schneider National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schneider National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.65.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

