Schroders (LON:SDR) Earns Neutral Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Schroders (LON:SDR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 3,650 ($47.69) target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.25% from the company’s previous close.

SDR traded up GBX 87 ($1.14) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,659 ($47.81). The stock had a trading volume of 237,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,308. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,565.66. The firm has a market cap of £10.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62. Schroders has a 1-year low of GBX 2,585 ($33.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,694 ($48.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Get Schroders alerts:

In related news, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 5,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,600 ($47.03), for a total value of £190,872 ($249,375.49). Also, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 12,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,550 ($46.38), for a total value of £448,152 ($585,513.46). Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $267,652,320.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.