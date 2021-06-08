Schroders (LON:SDR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,720.00

Schroders plc (LON:SDR) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and last traded at GBX 3,653 ($47.73), with a volume of 347972 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,572 ($46.67).

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($47.69) price target on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,848.50 ($37.22).

Get Schroders alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,565.66. The firm has a market cap of £10.32 billion and a PE ratio of 21.62.

In other news, insider Richard Keers acquired 7 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,597 ($47.00) per share, for a total transaction of £251.79 ($328.97). Also, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 5,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,600 ($47.03), for a total transaction of £190,872 ($249,375.49). Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $267,652,320 over the last quarter.

Schroders Company Profile (LON:SDR)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.