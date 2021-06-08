Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 732,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,729 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.47% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $73,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27,500.0% in the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHA stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $104.90. 2,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,768. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $61.57 and a twelve month high of $105.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.43.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.