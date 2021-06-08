Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,356 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 6.2% of Adams Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Adams Wealth Management owned 0.09% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $13,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 732,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,044,000 after purchasing an additional 94,729 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $105.43. 3,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,768. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.57 and a fifty-two week high of $105.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.43.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

