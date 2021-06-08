Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $89.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SAIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.44.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $92.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.91. Science Applications International has a one year low of $68.76 and a one year high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 2.96%. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,467.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 4.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 443,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,083,000 after acquiring an additional 20,428 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 16.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,758,000 after acquiring an additional 27,608 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 18.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 80,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 12,487 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 19.3% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 65,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 87.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

