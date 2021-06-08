Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $54.34 million-57.08 million.

NASDAQ:SJ traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.61. 440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,744. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.61. Scienjoy has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $234.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.68.

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.72 million for the quarter.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

