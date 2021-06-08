Scion Tech Growth I’s (OTCMKTS:SCOAU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on June 15th

Scion Tech Growth I’s (OTCMKTS:SCOAU) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, June 15th. Scion Tech Growth I had issued 50,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 17th. The total size of the offering was $500,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Scion Tech Growth I’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of SCOAU stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Scion Tech Growth I has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in Scion Tech Growth I in the 1st quarter worth $939,000. Twin Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Scion Tech Growth I in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. TIG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 488,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 88,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

