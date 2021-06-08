Scott Welch Sells 10,263 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) EVP Scott Welch sold 10,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $1,610,880.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,210.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FIVN stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.39 and a beta of 0.49. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.15 and a 12 month high of $201.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.63.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.55 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Five9 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,860,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,541,549,000 after buying an additional 314,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $635,776,000 after buying an additional 449,754 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,827,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,048,000 after buying an additional 47,097 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,148,101 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,813,000 after buying an additional 893,067 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 819.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,471,000 after purchasing an additional 960,440 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

