Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $185.31.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $154.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 0.87. Seagen has a 52-week low of $133.20 and a 52-week high of $213.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.52.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.39 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. As a group, analysts predict that Seagen will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total transaction of $1,550,102.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,563,069.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $4,241,802.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,400 shares of company stock worth $11,739,946. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Seagen in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 765.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

