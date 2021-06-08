Secret (SCRT) Trading Down 13.7% This Week

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. During the last seven days, Secret has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One Secret coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.42 or 0.00004213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $98.81 million and $1.69 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.32 or 0.00500264 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00019896 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.32 or 0.01448404 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000394 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 185,326,128 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

