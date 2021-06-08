SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.92

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.92 and last traded at $16.84, with a volume of 3790 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.

Several research analysts recently commented on SCWX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -62.19 and a beta of 1.11.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SecureWorks by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in SecureWorks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in SecureWorks by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in SecureWorks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in SecureWorks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

