Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCTBF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Securitas in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Securitas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Securitas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Securitas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Securitas in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

SCTBF opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. Securitas has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.85.

Securitas AB offers security services. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

