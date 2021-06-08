Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Price Tops $0.0364 on Top Exchanges

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 8th. In the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a total market cap of $742,561.75 and approximately $73,923.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be purchased for $0.0364 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00065155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.75 or 0.00245943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.14 or 0.00226313 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.21 or 0.01242987 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,497.32 or 0.99559903 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

