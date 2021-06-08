SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $42.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) will post sales of $42.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for SEMrush’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.39 million to $42.70 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SEMrush will report full-year sales of $176.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $175.40 million to $177.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $223.25 million, with estimates ranging from $222.35 million to $224.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SEMrush.

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.55 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

In other SEMrush news, Director Roman Simonov purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $182,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at $13,116,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at $655,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth $4,169,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth $2,978,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SEMrush in the first quarter valued at about $601,000. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $19.21 on Tuesday. SEMrush has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $21.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.32.

SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

