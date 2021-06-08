Semux 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $27.00 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 25.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 8th. Semux has a market capitalization of $218,579.79 and $27.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Semux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Semux has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Semux Coin Profile

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

