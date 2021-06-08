Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Insider Francine Kaufman Sells 62,627 Shares

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) insider Francine Kaufman sold 62,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $187,881.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,099,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SENS stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.43. 67,454,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,258,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.41. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $5.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.63). Analysts forecast that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Senseonics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SENS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

