Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Trading Up 10.4%

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)’s stock price was up 10.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.31 and last traded at $3.29. Approximately 887,390 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 41,001,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

SENS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.63). On average, analysts forecast that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Senseonics news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,953,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $10,502,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Defalco sold 104,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $209,854.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,279,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,558,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,188,412 shares of company stock worth $22,859,722 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. acquired a new position in Senseonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,585,000. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Senseonics by 369.0% in the first quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 9,380,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380,649 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Senseonics by 101.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,637,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834,433 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in Senseonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Senseonics by 319.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,616,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

