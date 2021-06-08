Sentinel Chain (SENC) Market Capitalization Hits $222,654.49

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Sentinel Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. Sentinel Chain has a market cap of $222,654.49 and approximately $80,211.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00072506 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00026948 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $332.35 or 0.00991051 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.00 or 0.09631800 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00051068 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Profile

Sentinel Chain is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

