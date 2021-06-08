Sentinel (DVPN) Price Down 15.9% This Week

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Sentinel has a total market cap of $23.35 million and $229,649.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000085 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Coin Profile

DVPN is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

