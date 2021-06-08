Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Trading Down 7.9% Over Last Week

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. During the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $42.96 million and $208,232.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0935 or 0.00000287 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00042281 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00028338 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00009466 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

