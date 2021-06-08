Sentivate (SNTVT) Trading Down 23.3% This Week

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Sentivate coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sentivate has traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $34.28 million and $297,779.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00071649 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00026275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.96 or 0.00981270 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,156.31 or 0.09560345 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00050271 BTC.

Sentivate Coin Profile

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,563,146,428 coins. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

