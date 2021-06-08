Serum (SRM) Trading Down 10.6% Over Last Week

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Serum coin can now be bought for approximately $4.00 or 0.00012533 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Serum has a total market cap of $200.19 million and $93.73 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Serum Profile

SRM is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

