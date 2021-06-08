Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.85

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.85 and last traded at $14.64, with a volume of 10790 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.25%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 709.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

