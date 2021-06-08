ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.27. ServiceSource International shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 449,995 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $115.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.02 million during the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 11.31%.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 42,153 shares of ServiceSource International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $51,426.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased a total of 195,888 shares of company stock valued at $263,073 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SREV. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceSource International during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,621,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after acquiring an additional 321,942 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,844,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 51,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 18,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV)

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific-Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

