SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $34 million-36 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.18 million.

Shares of SHSP stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.14. 65,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,136. SharpSpring has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $26.78. The stock has a market cap of $181.56 million, a P/E ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.28.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 24.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SHSP shares. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SharpSpring in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SharpSpring from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on SharpSpring from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on SharpSpring from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SharpSpring stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of SharpSpring worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 56.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as a Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow, as well as enables a business to store, manage, and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

