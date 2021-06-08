Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Stake Boosted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,444 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.18% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $4,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter worth $679,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter worth $494,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter worth $29,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.0% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHEN. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 10,108 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $515,609.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,167 shares in the company, valued at $365,588.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.39.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.95). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 48.16% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $59.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.13 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.