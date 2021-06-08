Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Trading Down 1.4%

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX)’s stock price traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 55 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 56.70 ($0.74). 525,702 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,685,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.50 ($0.75).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 50.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £122.41 million and a P/E ratio of -25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of late-stage pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Ferric Maltol, marketed in the European Union as Feraccru, a non-salt based oral therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency with or without anaemia in adults.

