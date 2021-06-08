Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.000-1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $268 million-278 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.92 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SCVL shares. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Shoe Carnival from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Shoe Carnival from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.38. 154,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,195. The company has a market capitalization of $940.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.46. Shoe Carnival has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $70.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.14.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.04 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,103 shares in the company, valued at $820,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $76,073.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,072.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

