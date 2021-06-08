Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG)

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

OXIG has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,465 ($32.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,753 ($22.90).

Shares of LON:OXIG traded down GBX 50 ($0.65) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,095 ($27.37). 151,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,270. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,084.38. The company has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31. Oxford Instruments has a 52 week low of GBX 1,211.60 ($15.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,355 ($30.77). The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

