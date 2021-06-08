Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for See results about (LON:J)

See results about (LON:J)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

J has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of See results about from GBX 214 ($2.80) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of See results about to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on See results about from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. See results about has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 320.50 ($4.19).

