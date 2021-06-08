Showcase (SHO) Reaches One Day Volume of $245,415.00

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. In the last week, Showcase has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. One Showcase coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0673 or 0.00000204 BTC on major exchanges. Showcase has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $245,415.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00063819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.73 or 0.00241591 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.72 or 0.00220332 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $410.38 or 0.01243451 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,983.01 or 0.99938805 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,563,865 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

