SHPING (SHPING) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $170.00

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One SHPING coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SHPING has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SHPING has a total market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $170.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00069794 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00025738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $312.17 or 0.00958219 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,079.29 or 0.09452061 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00049672 BTC.

SHPING Coin Profile

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,684,108,179 coins. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

