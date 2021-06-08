SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SIBN. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their price objective on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. SI-BONE has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $37.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 14.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.48.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 56.06%. The firm had revenue of $20.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.08 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SI-BONE news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 63,928 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $1,984,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $1,222,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,110,855 shares of company stock worth $34,197,076. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

