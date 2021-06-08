SIBCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $740.00 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 8th. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $547,293.18 and $740.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0285 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,545.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,529.50 or 0.07540604 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $598.11 or 0.01782996 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.36 or 0.00481022 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.35 or 0.00170962 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $253.08 or 0.00754458 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.24 or 0.00486622 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007837 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.05 or 0.00393662 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,213,722 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

