Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $118 million-122 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $113.08 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an underperformer rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.04.

Shares of SWIR traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,865. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.03. Sierra Wireless has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The company has a market cap of $605.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. Research analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

