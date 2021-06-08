Sigma Capital Group (LON:SGM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $148.60

Sigma Capital Group plc (LON:SGM) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 148.60 ($1.94) and traded as high as GBX 148.69 ($1.94). Sigma Capital Group shares last traded at GBX 148.69 ($1.94), with a volume of 53,651 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Sigma Capital Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Sigma Capital Group alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 148.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £133.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.46.

Sigma Capital Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the private rented sector in the United Kingdom. It also engages in the urban regeneration and property asset management activities. Sigma Capital Group plc has strategic relationship with Countryside Properties plc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.