Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,342 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Simon Property Group worth $25,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.06.

SPG stock opened at $134.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $135.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.34.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 57.08%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

