Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $142.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Simon Property Group traded as high as $136.50 and last traded at $136.15, with a volume of 107113 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.00.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SPG. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.44.
In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.34. The stock has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.53.
Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 57.08%.
About Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
